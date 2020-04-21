Residents Demand Relocation of Guinean Covid-19 Patients

Residents living around the hotel that has been used to quarantine the Guineans who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamale are demanding the relocation of the patients.

According to the residents , they face stigmatization from people who know they live around the said hotel used to house the Covid-19 patients.

They therefore called on the government to relocate or construct a quarantine center away from the town to house the patients.

A resident (name withheld) told journalists that relatives and friends have rejected them because they live around the hotel.

“ Now people fear us, people call me and they say they can’t come to me because of those Guineans, why? ”

The resident lamented that even when children from their house go to buy anything outside, they are mistreated and humiliated.

“ The children went to buy porridge this morning and the seller asked them to stand far way from the queue.”

It will be recall that Tamale, the northern regional capital, recorded 10 covid-19 cases at the Tamale Teaching Hospital recently.

The patients who tested positive included eight Guineans and two persons from Burkina Faso.

The patients traveled from Burkina Faso and Togo respectively through unapproved routes to Ghana.

They then lodged at a hotel in Tamale for a couple of days before two of them were picked following a tip-off by residents.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has said samples of the patients were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the results came back positive.

Meanwhile, one of the Guinean covid-19 patients , a lady who tested positive in Tamale has reportedly escaped.

There is currently a manhunt by the security to arrest her after she scaled the wall of the guesthouse being used to quarantine them.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale