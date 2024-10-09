GAWU, DTDA Combat Child Trafficking

GAWU officials with committee members in a group photograph

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU), in collaboration with the Danish Trade Union Development Agency (DTDA), has successfully concluded a series of impactful interventions aimed at preventing child labour and supporting vulnerable children in North Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The initiative is aimed at safeguarding and protecting the future of children leaving along the Volta Lake.

GAWU General Secretary, Andrews Addoquaye Tagoe, indicated that child labour can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children involved and must therefore be curbed to enable the children have access to formal education.

The General Secretary stated that most communities along the Volta Lake have been identified as hotspots for child labour and child trafficking which threatens the development of children age 17 and below.

He said GAWU, in collaboration with the Community Child Protection Committee with support from its international partners has rescued nearly 2,000 children on the Volta Lake in the area since the inception of its child labour activities.

The organisation has also donated about 130 essential materials including reflective jackets and identity cards and branded t-shirts to the committee members to intensify the monitoring, visibility, education and advocacy in protecting children from exploitation.

Mr. Tagoe further indicated that withdrawn children have comprehensive reintegration package, including essential school stationery birth certificates, NHIS cards, uniforms, as well as the provision of vocational training opportunities through TVET for older children to provide sustainable alternatives.

District Chief Executive for North Dayi District Assembly, Edmond Kudjoe Attah, commended GAWU for supporting the District in eradicating child labour and hazardous work among children living in communities close to the Volta Lake.

He urged individuals and NGOs to join efforts in eliminating child trafficking and labor activities in the area.

By Daniel K. Orlando Anfoega