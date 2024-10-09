7.6m Active On Social Media – CSA

Officials of CSA in a group photograph with the media

ABOUT 24.06 million Ghanaians were connected to the internet, with 7.60 million actively using social media as of January 2024, according to the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

Director of Capacity Building and Awareness Creation at the CSA, Alexander Oppong, announced this when he addressed the Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at a cyber-security forum in Kumasi on October 7, 2024.

The meeting forms part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) to promote awareness of digital safety and best practices.

The partnership between the CSA and the GJA, Mr. Oppong stressed was a testament to a shared commitment to fostering a safer cyber environment to empower individuals and organisations to recognise the importance of cyber security.

According to him, statistics by Cyber Security Ventures indicated that global cybercrime costs are projected to hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, affecting businesses and individuals alike and dramatically escalating the emergence of cyber threats in recent years.

“A staggering 60% of small businesses that suffer a cyber-attack go out of business within six months. These figures highlight the urgency of our mission and the critical need for increased awareness and preparedness in our digital environments,” he indicated.

Commenting on this year’s theme “Combating Misinformation and Disinformation in a Digitally Resilient Democracy: Our Collective Responsibility”, he underscored the pressing need for collaboration in tackling the challenges faced in the digital landscape.

He urged the journalists to play a vital role in the fight against misinformation and disinformation in the digital space.

“You are the guardians of truth, the champions of integrity, and your commitment to ethical journalism is indispensable in combating misinformation and disinformation,” he noted.

GJA General Secretary Edmund Kofi Yeboah, in his remarks urged the media to give out factual information especially as Ghana goes to the polls later this year.

He urged his colleague journalists to desist from misinformation and disinformation of facts and encouraged them to promote the Cyber Security Awareness Month.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi