Gays Pitch Camp in Ghana

An LGBT group has opened its administrative office in Accra, Ghana.

The group has also organized a fundraising event.

The events was attended by a number of diplomats.

In a post on its official twitter page, the group indicated that there was a need for respect for human rights hence setting up an office for support purposes is a step in the right direction.

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has reacted to the LGBTQI establishing up such an office in Accra.

The Coalition is therefore demanding an immediate closure of the administrative office for homosexuals.

The National Coalition for Proper Human Rights and Family Values, says the presence of the LGBTQI office disregards the cultural values and sanity of the country.

Opening Night & Fundraiser.@AusAmbGHA @DKAmbGhana @EuropeInGhana @themojaone

THANK YOU for honouring our invitation. @wanlov we love you to the max! Thank you ❤!

🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/fOaGqcMAbG — LGBT+ Rights Ghana (@LGBTRightsGhana) February 2, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue