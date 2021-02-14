Police Ban Valentine’s Day Celebration In Bolgatanga

Police in the Upper East Region have warned drinking spots and pubs owners in Bolgatanga against celebrating valentine’s day in grand style amid Coronavirus.

According to the police, they have received information that spots and pubs owners are planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day in grand style.

A statement issued by ASP Edward Yaw Asante, a Crime Officer of the Bolgatanga District Police Command, warned managers of Black Star Hotel, Blue Sky Hotel, Jocom Lodge, Vea Dam, Soul Train, Tap Hotel, Akayet Hotel, Atula Hotel, among others, to strictly comply with the executive directive on Coronavirus.

According to the police, failure to adhere to the Coronavirus executive directive which mandates that spots, pubs, beaches, among others, should be closed down indefinitely “will provoke prosecution.”

The warning comes as Ghana’s Covid19 deaths hit 533, with active cases jumping to 8,216. Confirmed cases total 75,836.

By Melvin Tarlue