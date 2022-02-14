GBA Blasts Sosu Over Ignorant, Reckless’ Comments On Judges

Francis Xavier Sosu

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has cautioned the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, over comments against judges when the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) embarked on demonstration against the Electronic Transaction Levy also known as E-Levy last Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Mr Sosu stated in an interview with some media houses at the Yentua demo ground that certain judges in the country he described as ‘political judges’ will be dealt with politically when there is change in government.

He threatened that such judges would lose their offices when the political regimes whose bidding such judges do are no longer in power.

However, GBA in a statement issued Monday February 14, 2022 slammed the lawmaker cum lawyer over his comment.

The GBA described Francis Sosu Sosu’s remarks as “very unprofessional, unfortunate, irresponsible and distasteful and same smacks of deep-seated ignorance, as the tenure of judges per the Constitution, 1992, and other relevant laws, is never in any way whatsoever tied to the tenure of the political regime under which judges are appointed.

“Judges, unlike political office holders, are not elected into office, hence it is reckless for anybody to give the slightest suggestion that the tenure of judges are linked to the tenure of the political regimes under which judges are appointed.”

Read full statement attached below…

By Vincent Kubi