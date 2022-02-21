GBA Declares Minister ‘Champion’

Officials of GBA and Imax Media decorating the minister with the title belt

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Promoters of the Ghana Professional Boxing League, Imax Media Group has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif at his office in Accra.

The meeting was for the GBA to officially introduce its new President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye and his board members as well as Promoters of the Ghana Professional Boxing League which started over the weekend.

The Sports Minister was elated with the meeting because as a boxing fan he has been looking forward to interact with the leadership of Ghana Boxing Authority and offer his perspective regarding productive leadership and the spirit of unity.

According to the minister, he was overly excited in Tokyo when Samuel Takyi of the Black Bombers made the nation Ghana proud by winning a bronze medal after many years of waiting.

“I was very much involved in the fight because I was part of those who encouraged Takyi at the ringside.”

The minister congratulated the GBA president, his able executive board members and other stakeholders for their commitment and dedication to the sports. He expressed his satisfaction regarding the achievements made by the GBA just within a short period of their tenure.

The bouncing back of the boxing league after 16 years and also securing two Renault Kwid vehicles for the best gym and the overall best boxer cannot be overemphasised.

“You need all stakeholders in boxing including your detractors or enemies to succeed, and so please develop a cool head and a flexible leadership style for your own benefit. You need to leave an indelible legacy as a leader and one day when you are no more, your footprint or legacy will tell positive stories about you,” he added.

The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, explained the introduction of the new national titles for boxers to compete and keep them for good and the bouncing back of boxing league in Ghana.

He explained the reason why the GBA recommended to the Promoter of the boxing league, Imax Media Group, to feature juvenile and amateur fights.

The GBA President eulogised the Sports Minister for his loyalty and love for boxing.

He later decorated the minister with a national boxing title belt to symbolise a true boxing enthusiast.

From The Sports Desk