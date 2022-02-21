Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Ready To Roll

Davido

The maiden edition of the Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival (GNMA) will take place on June 18, 2022 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA at 8 pm, the organisers have announced.

According to the organisers, the awards scheme, which is the first of its kind, was instituted to recognise and honour distinguished music personalities in Ghana and Nigeria who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the music industry in the two countries.

The organisers mentioned that the awards scheme which is an annual event is also aimed at raising the standard of music in the two countries.

The nomination is exclusive to only Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes who have been consistent in the music industry in the year under review.

Submissions of which began on February 15, 2022 is expected to last until March 15, 2022, the scheduled deadline date.

Interested artistes in both countries are expected to visit the awards scheme website www.gnmafestival.com to sign up and submit their files for nominations.

The Ghana Nigeria Music Awards will be organised by BIG Event Ghana, the organisers of the Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP) in partnership with the Universal Event Nigeria and Berks Concept USA.

The organisers revealed that after the USA edition, the GNMA board will move to the United Kingdom for its edition which comes off in August 2022.

Speaking at the launch of the awards in Accra, a director of the scheme, Prince Mackey said the focus is to widely help with the circulation, marketing, and promotion of nominees.

Mr. Mackey further stated that the value via reach, leverage, coverage, and networking the scheme (GNMAs) brings is priceless.

The scheme has forty (40) categories which span from gospel, afrobeats, hiphop, highlife, reggae, dancehall, afroblues among others.

The Ghana Nigeria Music Awards 2022 is sponsored by Adonko Company Limited and Adonko Next Level Energy Drink.

BY George Clifford Owusu & Prince Fiifi Yorke