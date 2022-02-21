NCCE Boss Resigns

Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah has resigned from her position.

She announced the decision to President Akufo-Addo a while ago at the Jubilee House after she tendered her resignation letter which takes effect from April 30, 2022.

Presenting her letter of resignation, madam Josephine Nkrumah said this is to enable her take up a new role as Special Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Liberia.

“As we speak, I just offered my letter of acceptance to ECOWAS to be the ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia with the duty post in Monrovia”, she said.

“As the father of land and the appointing authority, I deem it necessary to come and see you and officially tender in my resignation which will take effort on the 30 April” she told the President.

In his acceptance speech, President Akufo-Addo thanked madam Josephine Nkrumah for her services to the nation whiles congratulating her on her new role and appointment.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the outgoing NCCE boss to function effectively in her new role, having regard to her sterling performance during her five year stay at the NCCE.

“We have been together here for the last five years and we have seen the quality of the work you have done; I have no doubt that this is a job you are going to do to bring credit to yourself and to us, your country Ghana” President Akufo-Addo said

So I have to wish you the very best of lack” he added.

Fact on file

The outgoing NCCE boss was appointed and sworn into office under quite bizzare circumstance by President John Dramani Mahama after her had lost elections on December 20, 2016.

Prior to her promotion, she was the Deputy chairperson of the NCCE in charge of Finance and Administration.

The position became vacant after the then chair of NCCE Charlotte Osei was appointed the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Her appointment at the time was her second promotion in less than 19 months.

Josephine holds a BA (Law & French) from the University of Ghana.

She was once the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Association of Stevedoring Companies (GASCO).

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent