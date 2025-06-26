GBA President Abraham Neequaye Resigns

Abraham Kotei Neequaye

PRESIDENT OF the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Kotei Neequaye, has announced his resignation from the role, citing personal reasons and the need to preserve integrity.

The news was communicated through a press release issued by GBA Communications Director, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, on Wednesday evening. Neequaye stated, “I deeply regret to inform fellow Ghanaians that I am resigning as the president of the GBA due to personal reasons.”

Describing the move as a “difficult decision,” he explained that it was made in consultation with some board members who share similar values of “integrity and dignity.”

His resignation will officially take effect on Friday, June 27, 2025, following a press conference at the GBA Secretariat in Accra.

Reflecting on his time in office, Neequaye expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, saying he valued the lessons learned and would carry them forward into future pursuits. He emphasized that the decision followed careful reflection on his career goals and aspirations.

Addressing past controversies, Neequaye acknowledged moments of public criticism, particularly targeting himself and select board members. “I want to thank the media for the support especially during difficult times when some of us suffered character assassination,” he said.

He also reminded the public that the GBA presidency is a voluntary role without salary or allowances, highlighting the sacrifices made in the spirit of national service.

BY Wletsu Ransford