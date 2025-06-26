Two Suspects Arrested For Illegal Tampering Of Mobile Phone Devices

The two suspects

The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation,have arrested two suspects for illegally tampering with mobile phone devices belonging to a credit sales company at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

The suspects, identified as Machiavelli Arthur and Gideon Ebenezer, both phone repairers operating in Wassa Akropong, were arrested on 19th June 2025.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects were using laptops and other devices to unlock, bypass, and flash mobile phones that had been sold on credit, enabling customers who defaulted on payments to continue using the phones without settling their debts.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to using specialised software on their laptops to carry out the illegal activities. Exhibits retrieved include laptops and other electronic devices used for unlocking and flashing the phones are in police custody.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke