Gbagbo, Alassane Meet Today

The President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara and former President Laurent Gbagbo are scheduled to meet today, July 27, 2021.

The meeting will be the first for the two in ten years.

Gbagbo recently returned to Cote d’Ivoire after spending 10 years in exile standing trial.

Mr Gbagbo last week met with former President of Cote d’Ivoire, Aimé Henri Konan Bédié.

Cote d’Ivoire plunged into civil war in 2010 after Gbagbo refused to concede defeat to Mr Ouattara.

An estimated 3,000 died during the Civil War.

By Melvin Tarlue, Abidjan