Gbese Mantse Warns Against Rebuilding Kantamanto Market

Tensions are rising over the Kantamanto lands in Accra, Ghana, after the Gbese Stool cautioned individuals against reconstructing illegal structures on the property.

Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, emphasized that the land is not government-owned, and any unauthorized rebuilding activities will not be tolerated.

The warning comes after a devastating fire swept through the Kantamanto Market on January 2, 2025, leaving traders in despair.

The market, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse range of goods, was reduced to ashes in a matter of hours.

At a press conference, Nii Ayi Bonte reiterated the Gbese Stool’s claim to the land and outlined plans to collaborate with investors for its development.

The chief expressed sympathy for the victims of the fire outbreak but firmly stated that the Gbese Stool will not accept any unauthorized rebuilding activities.

To ensure compliance, the Stool has established a task force to oversee the removal of unapproved structures from the land.

“The land has an owner, so no one should take the law into their hands and build any wooden structures,” Nii Ayi Bonte stated.

The Gbese Stool’s warning is a clear indication that the ownership and control of the Kantamanto lands are a contentious issue.

In 2019, a lawsuit was filed by the Korle Stools, represented by Numo Okai I, against the Lands Commission, Social Security and National Insurance Trust, and Yoo Mart Limited, with the Gbese Stool acting as an applicant .

