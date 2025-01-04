NPP Accuses NDC Of Orchestrating Post-Election Violence

Patricia Appiagyei

A disturbing trend of violence has emerged in Ghana, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of orchestrating attacks on government officials and state institutions.

This development comes on the heels of the 2024 Ghanaian general election, which saw the NDC emerging victorious.

According to the NPP, former national security chiefs Kofi Totobi Quakyi and Larry Gbevlo-Lartey are leading the violent incidents.

The party claims to have received reliable intelligence indicating that the NDC leadership is behind the violence, with Totobi Quakyi and Gbevlo-Lartey allegedly inspiring thugs to commit violence against innocent Ghanaians.

This is not the first time the NDC has been accused of post-election violence.

In 2012, the party was accused of orchestrating violence in the Ashanti Region, resulting in the destruction of property and injury to several people.

Similarly, in 2016, the NDC was accused of perpetrating violence in the Northern Region, leading to the death of one person and the injury of several others.

The NPP’s accusations come just a day after President-elect John Dramani Mahama announced an interim national security team, which includes Totobi Quakyi and Gbevlo-Lartey.

The team is tasked with overseeing security matters before permanent appointments are made.

At a press briefing, Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei expressed alarm over the alleged violence and its implications for national security.

“We have received reliable intelligence indicating that acts of violence and thuggery are being orchestrated by certain elements of the NDC leadership. Totobi Quakyi and Lt Col. (Rtd) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey are key figures behind these thugs, inspiring them to commit violence against innocent Ghanaians,” she stated.

Patricia Appiagyei also warned of plans to intensify the violence after Mahama’s swearing-in, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, echoed these concerns, urging President-elect Mahama to demonstrate leadership by addressing the alleged violence.

BY Daniel Bampoe