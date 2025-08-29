Gbiniyiri Conflict: Death Toll Rises To 18

It has emerged that the Gbinyiri community conflict in the Savannah region death toll has risen to 18.

Mr. Mahama Zakaria, the Savannah Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), confirmed to journalists that eight persons from two communities were killed in the conflict yesterday, August 28,2025.

“As per my briefing yesterday, eight persons were killed from two communities. Officially, we are reporting a total of 18 deaths so far from this conflict,” he stated.

The conflict occurred over a parcel of land between two factions and has resulted in the deaths of several persons, with several others sustaining gunshot wounds during the clash.

According to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) , about 12,000 residents especially women and children from Gbiniyiri and surrounding communities, have been displaced.

The displaced victims have sought refuge at the Sawla police station, where they have been provided with temporary tents due to the ongoing conflict.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla