Teshie Shooting Incident: Two Dead, Several Injured

Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong leading the sprinkling of Kpokpoi

TESHIE OBEDIBEN Mantse and Acting Atofotse of Teshie Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong has confirmed the tragic passing of two of its indigenes who were victims of the shooting incident which erupted during the sprinkling of Kpokpoi last Tuesday.

Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong in a statement condemned the shooting incident and called on Police to investigate and arrest those involved.

“I highly condemn the unfortunate shooting incident at the sprinkling of Kpokpoi yesterday (Tuesday) that has claimed two lives and injured many, and call on authorities to make a peremptory order in respect of this case to ensure the law deals with the perpetrators,” part of the statement read.

“Exactly ten years ago, the same shooting and killing of innocent people happened during the homowo festival when Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong I (Teshie Obediben Mantse and Acting Atofotse of Teshie) was not enstooled as chief. It is blatant lies that have been circulated just to tarnish the reputation of Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong I (Teshie Obediben Mantse and Acting Atofotse of Teshie),” the statement read.

Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong claimed that this year, some alleged group members from Lenshie and their cohorts attacked him and the Asafoatsemei with guns, bottles, and machetes, killing two people and leaving many injured.

“The case has been reported to the police for the law to take its course. Justice delayed is justice denied. Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong, I sympathise with the bereaved families for their loss. May they find strength in the Lord during this difficult moment,” the statement added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke