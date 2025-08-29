Ghana Rescues, Repatriates 78 Nigerian Trafficking Victims

Victims

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters has rescued 78 Nigerian nationals who were trafficked into Ghana with promises of decent employment.

According to police intelligence, the victims, all young men, were deceived with offers of legitimate jobs but were instead forced into cyber fraud activities against their will.

A special operation by the AHTU led to the rescue of the victims and the arrest of four Nigerian suspects believed to be involved in the recruitment and exploitation scheme.

The rescued victims have since been repatriated to Nigeria and handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for rehabilitation and reintegration with their families.

The four arrested suspects are currently assisting investigations and face possible prosecution once the probe is concluded.

However, key figures in the trafficking syndicate, including the alleged leader as identified only as ‘Chairman,’ remain at large.

The police have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.