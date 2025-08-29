Man Remanded Over Stolen Police Vehicle

A driver, Eric Afful, has been remanded into custody by the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing a Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle belonging to the Ghana Police Service.

His accomplice, Acquah, is currently at large.

Afful faces two charges: conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing, contrary to Sections 23 and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Amanie Abel told the court that the complainant, the Commander of the National Patrol Unit, had parked his official vehicle, valued at GH¢300,000, in front of his residence at Ashaley Botwe on August 19, 2025.

The vehicle went missing overnight, and the complainant lodged a complaint at the Lakeside Estates Police Station.

However, the vehicle was later intercepted by a police patrol team being driven by Afful on August 20, 2025.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a police driving logbook, the complainant’s hospital ID card, and a bunch of Toyota ignition keys.

Afful initially claimed that a friend had asked him to pick up a lady but later admitted to stealing the vehicle with Acquah.

The court remanded Afful into custody until September 4, 2025, pending further investigations.”