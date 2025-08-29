Pastor Crushed To Death By Falling Water Tank

A pastor of the Deeper Life Church in the Mpohor Fiase District of the Western Region has met his untimely death under strange circumstances.

The deceased, Pastor James Tawiah, was driving his vehicle when a 350-litre water storage tank collapsed onto it, killing him instantly.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at Amantin in the Mpohor Fiase District.

According to the assembly member for the area, Emmanuel Ndur, Pastor Tawiah was driving from Amantin to Manso to minister to a congregation when his vehicle got stuck midway while ascending a hill.

“In an attempt to manoeuvre, Pastor Tawiah might have mistakenly left the gear in reverse, causing the car to accelerate backward at high speed,” Mr. Ndur explained.

He added that the vehicle then rammed into the base of a structure supporting a water tank down the hill.

“The impact dislodged the 350-litre tank, which fell onto the vehicle and crushed the pastor to death,” the assembly member said.

The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Tarkwa Government Hospital morgue while police have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi