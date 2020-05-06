GCB Bank Donates 40 Jumbo Poly Tanks To Gov’t

The Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB Bank) has donated a total of 40 jumbo poly tanks to Ministry of Local Goveenment and Rural Development for distribution to markets in Accra and parts of the country.

The donation was reportedly in response to a request to the Bank by the Ministry as part of the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank while making the donation indicated that it had made substantial contributions in the fight against the pandemic but felt this was special because of the need to address the congestion in the markets and ensure social distancing.

The Ministry on behalf of the Assemblies expressed its appreciation to GCB Bank and promised that the donation to the markets will lead to better arrangements and provision of water in our major markets.

The MD of the Bank, Ray Sowah, made the presentation to O B Amoah, a deputy Minister of the Ministry in the presence of Adjei Sowah, Mayor of AMA.