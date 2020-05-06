Mahama Drags Abronye To CID Over ‘False News

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has lodged a formal complaint against Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC for what he claimed to be “false news.”

Abronye DC is the New Patriotic Party’s Chairman for Bono Region.

Mr Mahama through his lawyer at LithurBrew Company, Tony Lithur, reported the tough-talking Chairman to the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department.

In a letter addressed to the Director General, Mr Mahama observed that Abronye made the purported “false claims” on Net 2 TV which is based in Madina, a suburb of Accra.

“My instructions are that in a recording of a TV programme on Net 2 TV, Madina, Accra, which has been circulating on various social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, Abronye DC made certain false claims, alleging a plot masterminded by the NDC and his Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, to assassinate some NPP personalities including he, Abronye DC, himself,” the letter read.

It added that “on the programme, Abronye DC announced to the general public that some NPP personalities would be assassinated by NDC hirelings who would be wearing NPP t-shirts, and that these hirelings would be doing the bidding of former President John Mahama.”

It stressed that on the same programme, Abronye DC stated that President John Mahama ‘killed’ President John Evans Atta Mills.

“His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false, and for the avoidance of doubt, would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired or instructed any person or persons to murder or assassinate anybody.”

On allegations that he killed President Atta Mills, his lawyer stated that he will not dignify it with any answer.

By Melvin Tarlue