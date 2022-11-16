GCTU Honours Freda Prempeh With Platinum

Dr. Freda Prempeh has been conferred with the top platinum achievers award by the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) during a ceremony last Saturday.

She was among 3,000 alumni of the tertiary institution to be honoured.

The MP for Tano North Constituency is a self-disciplined devoted public servant and a brands & communication expert.

She is a third-term Member of Parliament for Tano-North Constituency, the only NPP female MP in the former Brong Ahafo Region and the current Ahafo Region.

She is a former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing as well as the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, the immediate past Minister of State, Ministry of Works and Housing and currently the Minister of State, Office of the President.

She obtained her first degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana. Dr. Freda Prempeh has a Master’s in Marketing, Master’s in Media and Public Relation, and also bagged a PhD in Business Administration from the Ghana Telecommunication University in March 2021, with the thesis title “The Impact of Low Representation of Women in Politics”. She had the award of the Best Student in Population Communication on July 31, 1998 from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

She has been a gender activist for years and founder of “The Ultimate Woman Foundation” and the “Oheneafrewo Foundation”.

Dr. Freda Prempeh has the aptitude for politics and as such served as Assembly Member for the Lakoo Electoral Area for a period of eight years, where she chaired the Women and Children Sub-Committee and the Development Planning Sub-Committee. Prior to becoming a Member of Parliament, she worked with the Prison Service for ten years. She also served on the National Reconciliation Commission as a Public Affairs Officer in 2006.