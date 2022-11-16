MTN Defers New Mobile Data Charges

MTN Ghana has announced a postponement of the implementation of its new data prices scheduled for November 14, 2022.

According to a release by MTN, the delay in the implementation was to allow for broader stakeholder alignment.

It, thus, noted that the current data tariff plans would continue until further notice.

On November 11, 2022, MTN Ghana announced a 15 per cent upward review of its mobile data prices for both Pay Monthly and Pay-As-You-Go customers.

The review was expected to impact data bundle offers available on the short code 138 & 170, as well as purchases through Electronic Voucher Distribution (EVD), MTN Pulse, and Data Zone except for Xtra Time.

The statement said, “MTN remains committed to investing US$1 billion by 2025 to continue to expand its network and improve customer experience. In line with our Ambition 2025 strategy, our purpose is to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”