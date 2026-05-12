GCU Introduces New VC To Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with members of the GCU Governing Council

The Governing Council of Garden City University (GCU) has unveiled its newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Eric Kwesi Ofori, to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a courtesy call at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The delegation, led by Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo, paid the visit on Friday, May 8, 2026, to formally introduce the new Vice Chancellor and members of the council to the Asantehene. The team also extended belated birthday wishes to Otumfuo, who turned 76 on May 6.

Addressing the Asantehene, Prof. Owusu-Dabo commended him for his continuous support to the university, particularly his instrumental role in securing land for the establishment of the institution at Kenyasi in the Ashanti Region.

He noted that the university has over the years distinguished itself in the training of health professionals, producing large numbers of nurses, midwives and allied health personnel who are contributing significantly to healthcare delivery across the country.

Prof. Owusu-Dabo said the appointment of Prof. Ofori, a renowned health diagnostics expert and former lecturer at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, forms part of efforts to reposition the university for greater growth and academic excellence.

He disclosed that the university is currently constructing a 100-bed teaching hospital to serve as a practical training facility for students while improving healthcare delivery within its catchment area.

According to him, the project, when completed, will make GCU the first private university in Ghana to own a teaching hospital.

In response, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged the Governing Council to harness its wealth of expertise and experience to elevate the university to greater heights.

The Asantehene acknowledged the remarkable progress made by the institution since its establishment nearly 25 years ago, but stressed that the university still possesses the potential to become one of the most recognised higher educational institutions in the country.

He praised the university for its contribution to the training of healthcare professionals and encouraged management to continue introducing market-driven academic programmes that would equip graduates with skills relevant to modern industry demands.

Garden City University started operations in 2005 as a university college affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology before receiving its presidential charter in June 2024.

In addition to health sciences, the university offers programmes in Information Technology, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Business and Managerial Studies.

A Daily Guide Report