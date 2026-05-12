Think The Weather Forecast Is Unreliable? Here Is Why

If you found your way to this article, chances are you have, at some point, grumbled in frustration after trusting a weather forecast that never arrived.

Perhaps you carried an umbrella to work expecting torrents of rain, only to end up opening it beneath a punishing afternoon sun. Or maybe the forecast promised clear skies, yet hours later streets were drowning under sudden floodwaters.

For many people, weather forecasts increasingly feel less like science and more like a gamble.

Scientists say the atmosphere itself is becoming harder to predict.

Researchers from the University of Oxford and ETH Zurich argue that climate models may still struggle to fully capture the large-scale atmospheric circulation systems that determine where rain eventually falls.

Their findings, published in the journal Nature, suggest the problem is not simply about whether the atmosphere contains more moisture, but how winds and circulation patterns move that moisture around the planet.

According to the researchers, scientists understand one side of climate change relatively well. Warmer air holds more moisture, increasing the likelihood of intense rainfall events. But predicting exactly where that rainfall will occur remains far more difficult.

The study points to atmospheric circulation systems such as jet streams, tropical waves, pressure systems, and storm tracks as one of the largest remaining uncertainties in climate forecasting. These invisible rivers of air determine whether one city floods while another nearby remains dry.

The researchers found that climate models generally perform well in simulating the thermodynamic side of climate change, meaning the relationship between warming temperatures and atmospheric moisture. Where models struggle more, they argue, is in reproducing shifting circulation patterns that steer storms across regions and continents.

Even small changes in those wind systems can dramatically alter where rainfall develops.

Scientists say this challenge becomes even more pronounced in tropical regions, where storms often form rapidly, intensify quickly, and remain highly localized. A heavy downpour may drench one side of the city while another neighborhood experiences little or no rainfall at all.

To the public, such outcomes often appear to confirm that forecasts were wrong.

But meteorologists emphasise that forecasting has never been about certainty. It is based on probability.

When forecasters announce a “70 percent chance of rain,” they are not guaranteeing rainfall over every street or neighborhood. Rather, they are describing atmospheric conditions that strongly favor rainfall somewhere within a forecast region.

Scientists also warn that climate change is increasing the instability of the atmosphere itself.

As global temperatures rise, the atmosphere contains more heat and moisture, fueling sudden cloudbursts, prolonged droughts, erratic rainy seasons, and more extreme weather behavior. Historical weather patterns that forecasting models once relied upon are becoming less stable.

The researchers say this growing uncertainty does not mean weather science has failed. Modern forecasting systems remain highly advanced and continue to play a critical role in disaster preparedness, agriculture, aviation, and flood management.

However, they caution that one of the defining scientific challenges of the climate era is learning how to predict an atmosphere that is itself becoming increasingly volatile and unfamiliar.

For millions of people frustrated by forecasts that seem increasingly unreliable, the explanation may therefore extend far beyond a simple “wrong prediction.”

It may instead reflect the limits of predicting a rapidly changing planet.

Source: Nana Ntiako Dacosta