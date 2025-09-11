Gender Minister Bemoans Low Female Reps In Parliament

Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey receiving a citation of honour

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has stated that the country has made real progress in amplifying the voices of women, but representation of women in parliament still remains low.

Speaking at the SHE Builds Conference in Accra, the Gender Minister disclosed that women are serving in parliament, the judiciary, corporate boardrooms, agriculture, technology, the creative arts, and entrepreneurship across villages, towns, and cities, due to policies enforced by governments.

Also, she indicated that the country is honoured to have its first female Vice President, adding, “But let us be honest with ourselves, progress is uneven. Women make up 52% of Ghana’s population, yet less than 15% of parliamentary seats are occupied by women.”

She pointed out that girls are enrolling in schools at higher rates than ever before, but too many still drop out before completing secondary education. Many women remain excluded from the formal economy, and harmful practices and stereotypes still silence far too many voices, she added.

The minister reaffirmed government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that women are not left behind in nation building.

Madam Lartey added that the landmark step has been taken with a recent passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Bill, 2024, saying, “this legislation is a game changer, and it seeks to increase women’s representation in politics, governance and public life. This act is not just another policy on paper, it is a ladder, one that lifts women from margins into the decision making spaces where their voices have been missing for far too long.”

The minister further stated that government’s policies and programmes continue to expand access to quality education for girls; protect women’s rights in workplaces and communities; support women’s entrepreneurship with finance and skills development; tackle gender-based violence with stronger laws and enforcement; as well as promote mentorship, partnership and innovation for women across sectors.

At the end of the conference, the minister was honoured for her role in gender and children protection.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke