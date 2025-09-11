Four Arrested With 315 Parcels Of Indian Hemp

The suspects with the suspected Indian hemp

THE TEMA Community 1 District Police Service has arrested four suspects at the Community Industrial Area for possessing substances believed to be Indian hemp.

The suspects, identified as Nura Sali (44 years), Pius Chukwuma (49 years), Mustapha Umar (18 years), and Abdulai Amayau (23 years), were found with 315 compressed parcels of the suspected narcotic substance.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Tema Regional Police Command, ASP Dede Dzakpasu stated that, upon a tip-off, on Monday, September 8, 2025, they confiscated the parcels concealed in the tyres of a truck with registration number GN 7291-16, which were intercepted and impounded during the operation.

She mentioned that the suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation, while commending the officers who undertook the operation.

“The Regional Police Command commends the arresting officers for their professionalism and reaffirms its commitment to combating drug-related offences to safeguard our communities. The Command further urges the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station for swift action,” part of the statement read.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke