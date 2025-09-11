Man Kills Girlfriend

Mabel Asantewaa

A 27-year-old carpenter, identified as Sammy, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Mabel Asantewaa, a 26-year-old seamstress, to death at Chinese Junction near the Kasoa toll booth in the Ga South Municipality.

The violent altercation occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on September 10, 2025.

Eyewitnesses reported that after a brief argument, Sammy stabbed Mabel multiple times in the neck. Despite his attempts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries shortly thereafter.

In a desperate act, Sammy then ingested a poisonous substance in an attempt to take his own life.

According to sources, Sammy is currently receiving medical treatment under police protection at a facility within the Weija Divisional Police Command.

Sources say the confrontation began when Sammy requested sex, but Mabel informed him that she was menstruating, making intimacy impossible. This seemingly led to the fatal argument.

A neighbour recounted the harrowing scene, stating that Sammy called for help after the stabbing. Residents broke into the room to find Mabel lying naked in a pool of blood on the floor, while Sammy was found struggling for his life on the bed. The landlord was alerted and promptly notified the police in Tuba.

Gilbert Mawuli, the assemblyman for the area, expressed his shock at the incident. “I heard screams from the Chinese area where people were saying a lady had been stabbed multiple times in a room. I rushed to the scene only to see a lifeless body. The girl in question grew up here in the neighbourhood, which is why most people are in shock,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke