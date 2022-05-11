Genevieve Nnaji Back To Instagram Amid Rumoured Mental Illness

Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, on Wednesday returned to Instagram as she shared a video of herself, where she was painting on a canvass, the Punch reported.

This comes amid unverified reports on the Internet alleging that the actress was hospitalised due to a mental illness.

However, the actress who did not react to the allegations simply shared a video of herself and captioned it, “#mindfulness”.

The actress had recently deleted all her posts on her Instagram page, sparking concerns among her fans. This became noticeable on Monday and has left fans worried over her continuous social media silence.

The actress, who marked her birthday on May 3, was celebrated across all social media platforms.

However, the actress didn’t respond to any of the messages as she was totally absent from the online world.

Before she deleted all her photos on IG, the star actress had earlier unfollowed everyone on the social media app.

Genevieve is a Nigerian actress, producer, and director. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award.