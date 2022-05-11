I’m Winning 2024 Election- John Dumelo Declares

John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has declared his intentions to once again run for Parliament in the 2024 elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He made this known when he presented an award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday.

The Baby Thief actor lost his bid to be MP in the 2020 general elections after losing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary seat to the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Alhassan.

He lost the election with a margin of 2,000 votes. While many people think that he couldn’t win an election for the NDC in that constituency, others believe if he works harder next time he could change the narrative of the NDC in the constituency.

Speaking on the VGMAs stage on Saturday, John is sure he is winning the 2024 Parliamentary election this time. However, he didn’t confirm if it will be in the same constituency.

Speculations are rife that he is moving to the Oti region to contest the yet to be crested SALL seat.

“The last time I stood in front of a large crowd, what I said was 3y3 Zu. I know I lost but I know I will be back because I am winning in 2024”, he noted.