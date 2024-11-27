Genser PGA Championship Rock Celebrity Golf Club

PGA executives with some lady pro golfers at Metro TV studios

Professional golfers from nine African countries including Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana among others are all feverishly preparing to compete in the 2024 Genser PGA Championship at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono.

The prestigious golf competition, slated for the Ghanaian capital, will be the last major event under the PGA, and for the first time in the history of the PGA Championship in Ghana, a new sponsor.

Genser Energy, a leading energy solutions provider which specialises in providing sustainable distributed generation energy solutions, will sponsor the four-day golf competition.

The 11th edition of the professional’s golf championship will tee off on November 27 and end at the same venue on November 30, and will be played in three categories; regular pros, seniors and the ladies division.

The tournament will be played in accordance with the rules of golf as approved by the Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews, the United States Golf Association and the local rules of Celebrity Golf Club.

With a total prize money of GH¢411,000 from the sponsors, golfers from all walks of lives are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to be victorious, especially on the final day. Having witnessed the last championship title snatched away by Nigeria’s Sunday Oladape at Damang, the home-based regular professionals are said to have beefed up their training session to equip themselves ahead of the four-day golf championship.

The likes of Kojo Barnin, Vincent Torgah, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Augustine Mannaseh and Lucky Ayisah are all training at their various courses in readiness for the Genser PGA Championship.

Speaking to the media on the upcoming competition, the Director of Operations at the PGA, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, expressed the PGA’s appreciation to the new sponsors for the assistance, and mentioned that their investment is vital for the organisation of the championship.

Both outgone and current Tournament Directors of the PGA, Rev. Akwasi Prempeh and Eric Henaku indicated that massive preparations are underway at the competition venue to ensure a successful organisation of the golf competition.

From The Sport Desk