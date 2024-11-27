GOIL Holds Thanksgiving, Farewell Service For CEO

The Group CEO exchanging greetings with management staff during the programme

GOIL PLC has held an annual thanksgiving service in Accra. The event was attended by board members, staff, dealers, transporters and representatives of some regulatory agencies.

The occasion was also used to bid farewell to the Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr. Kwame Osei-Prempeh, who is completing his term of office after serving for five and half years.

In a testimonial, the Board Chairman of the company, Mr. Reginald Daniel Laryea, lauded the efforts of Mr. Osei-Prempeh in presiding over the steady growth and expansion of GOIL, despite industry turbulence presented by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

He noted that under the leadership of Mr. Osei-Prempeh, GOIL has remained a crucial linchpin in the oil marketing sector and is relied on by many state-owned institutions, agencies and other quasi-government departments.

Highlighting some key success stories under the tenure of Mr. Osei-Prempeh, the Board Chairman said, the outgoing Group CEO over-saw the completion of the multi-million-dollar bitumen plant, a joint-venture investment with SMB of La Cote d’Ivoire, inaugurated to supply bitumen to contractors in the road sectors. The new bitumen plant is to help in the expansion of the nation’s road network.

Mr. Laryea also mentioned the operation of GOIL Upstream Ltd (GUL), a subsidiary of GOIL PLC, and the signing of a Joint Operating Agreement with Planet One Oil and Gas Limited, a natural resources company for the operation of the Deepwater Cape Three Points (DWCTP) Block, as another success story under his administration.

In a farewell speech, Mr. Kwame Osei-Prempeh expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo, for giving him the opportunity to serve Ghana through GOIL, remarking that his almost five and half years at GOIL had been a “wonderful experience, better and challenging as well”.

Mr. Osei-Prempeh explained that when he took over as Group CEO/MD, GOIL had only one strong subsidiary, GO Energy. For the past five years, GOIL has seen expansion in the setting up of GoBitumen and GOIL Upstream. Aside the GOIL Cylinder Recirculation Model, which has seen the construction of two LPG filling plants in Tema and Kumasi worth millions of dollars. He also mentioned the commissioning of five modern Auto Gas stations initiated by his predecessor, Mr. Patrick Akorli. GOIL increased its 300 outlets in 2019 to 450 outlets, with 160 company-owned stations, he noted.

Mr. Osei-Prempeh acknowledged the cooperation from two boards he worked with – Mr. Kwamena Bartels and Mr. Reginald Laryea. He also thanked the boards of other subsidiaries, especially GO Energy, chaired by his predecessor Mr. Patrick Akorli, and the management and staff of GOIL for their cooperation, hard work and dedication.

The thanksgiving and farewell service was attended by key church leaders and personalities such as Bishop Yaw Owusu Ansah, Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor, Prophet Atsu Manasseh, while song ministrations were performed by Uncle Ato, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and GOILY Voices, the in-house choir of GOIL PLC.

Testimonies, citations and presentations were presented to Mr. Osei-Prempeh by GOIL PLC, the GOIL Fellowship, the Association of Shareholders, and Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) among others.