George Jahraa, Hakadunia Squad Int’l For US Tour

Legendary High life musician George Jahraa Boateng is set to thrill music lovers as he makes a return to the stage in the US.

He will be leading the Hakadunia Squad International band in a series of shows as part of a tour in collaboration with P. COF LLC, Bronx.

They will perform in live concerts in aid of youth in Arts and Culture from August to December 2022.

The tour was announced in Accra over the weekend, revealing the group will perform in Bronx, Chicago, Baltimore, Columbus and Brooklyn.

George Jahraa who is a leading member of the group is an award-winning high life musician known for his great works from the 90s.

He became very popular when he released his first album “Driver Banza” in 1990. It was a hit album with six tracks including “Sanukade.”

In 1993 he again shook the music scene when his second album, “Awaree-Nika-Boka” came off the CD presses.

Another song on the album which caught the imagination of the population was “Barka-da Salla”. Around 1999 he released Alanga-Adjoa which contained eight songs that went low for some time and in 2004 re-emerged with Asekele which was also a hit.

George Jahraa remains one of Ghana’s greatest high life musicians ever. Together with Hakadunia Squad International, he is expected to thrill music lovers out there in the USA.