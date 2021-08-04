GEPA Holds Art And Craft Exhibition

Ghanaian Artisans have held an art and craft exhibition in Accra to showcase and improve patronage of the country’s local artefacts.

The exhibition, which saw over 40 exhibitors, was organised by Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA) in collaboration with the Accra Arts and Crafts Market Exhibition to help local artisans develop and increase patronage of their products.

Speaking at the event, Robert Amoakohene, Export Development Officer at the Public Relations Department of GEPA, said the authority was committed to helping the handicraft industry to flourish by aiding the players to showcase their products.

He urged the artisans who were yet to register with the GEPA to do so to benefit from the enormous opportunities the authority would offer.

He mentioned that the Impact Hub was one such that, the artisans would derive maximum benefits as it serves as a one-stop-shop service centre where exporters and potential exporters could visit and interact with industry players.

He, however, said regulatory bodies such as the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, would provide part of their services from the Hub to minimise the time and effort spent by clients in search of information.

He added that the Hub would also serve as an incubator that would provide guidance, navigation and training to young would-be exporters with export trade information on the standard, quality, packaging, and financing, among others.

Mr. Wango Abdul Karimu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of God’s-Time Craftwork Enterprise, on his part said the event was to enable artisans to sell their products and also to help other artists, who did not have shops to market their wares.

He said most of the challenges from the handicraft sector was about production and packaging, adding that there had been improved packaging and product development in recent times.

Mr. Wango hinted that the handicraft sector in the country was rising to the expectation of buyers.

“I will like to take the opportunity to tell all Ghanaians in the handicraft sector that, let us focus on packaging and then the production. I think that will help us to grow more,” he said.

He, therefore, urged all the art and craft dealers in Accra to participate in the exhibition, which was held on the last Saturday of every month to help grow their businesses.

He revealed that there were plans to hold the exercise in the other regions in future to help standardise the local art and craft market before extending to the international market.

Mr. Edwin Matey Cofie, CEO of Afrikicof Enterprise Ghana, said there was a problem in Ghana and Africa about the art industry, and that Ghanaians must know and appreciate as well as patronise the local artefacts.

He urged Ghanaians to purchase art products as it would help create better employment income for the artisans in the country.

Madam Nancy Drost, President of the North American Women’s Association (NAWA), and a patron of art products at the exhibition, expressed her delight and affection about the exhibition and the variety of items that were on display.