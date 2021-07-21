German Government Announces  €200 Million Financial Aid For Flood Victims

The German Government has announced a €200 million in emergency aid funding for flood victims.

Germany’s Finance Minister,

Olaf Scholz, announced the financial aid after a Cabinet meeting, DW reported.

Recent floods killed about 169 people and displaced hundreds of people.

Reports say the floods caused billions of euros in damage to homes, businesses, roads and rails.

The fund which has been agreed is to help rebuild the affected regions.

According to report, German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with the cabinet in Berlin on Wednesday in order to approve emergency relief package to rebuild Germany’s flood-ravaged regions.

The flooding occurred last week.

By Melvin Tarlue