German President Lands Asante Stool

Nana Otuo Serebuo presenting the traditional Asante stool to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as Otumfuo looks on with admiration

PRESIDENT OF the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has received a beautiful wooden carved traditional Asante stool, which is adorned with the official emblem of the Asante Kingdom.

The special gift was given to him by His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, when he paid a courtesy call on him at Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi, on Tuesday, as part of his three-day state visit to Ghana.

Nana Otuo Serebuo, the Asante Juabenhene, presenting the stool on behalf of his overlord, the Asantehene, informed the German president that the gift is significant and precious from the Asante king and his people.

In Akan societies, including the Asantes, a stool represents royalty, therefore the gift to the visiting German president is a strong indication that Asanteman and Otumfuo hold him in high esteem.

The Juabenhene stated emphatically that the beautiful stool represents authority and power, stressing that Otumfuo and his people were extremely delighted to host a top dignitary like the German president in Kumasi.

According to him, the German president’s historic visit to the Manhyia Palace, should strengthen the bilateral relations between Asanteman and for that matter Ghana and Germany, to benefit the two countries.

Meanwhile, before the presentation of the stool, Otumfuo and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had reportedly held fruitful discussions behind closed doors.

Sources at the Manhyia Palace informed the paper that the discussions between the two dignitaries centred mainly on commerce, technology, education and other key areas.

In a related development, Otumfuo also used the occasion to introduce some prominent businessmen in the country to the German president and his delegation.

The prominent businessmen that met and had pleasantries with the German president included Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, and Dr. Kwaku Oteng, among others.

The Asantehene, since his ascension to the revered Golden Stool of Asanteman in 1999, has been working assiduously to attract investors into the country to boost the national economy and bring relief to the citizenry.

In this regard, the platform that he offered to the Ghanaian businessmen to meet and have discussions with the visiting German president and his delegation, shows that Otumfuo has Ghana’s interest at heart.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi