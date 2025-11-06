Islamic Varsity, Dagbon Sign MoU To Enhance Education

The Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG) and the Dagbon Kingdom yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance education in Dagbon and the Northern Region as a whole.

Signing on behalf of Dagbon on the campus of the tertiary institution in Accra yesterday was the Mion Lana Alhassan Mahama, Overlord of Mion on one side and Dr. Hassan Kamal Ezzat, President of the IUCG and witnessed by the Vice President of the university, Dr. Hussein Ibrahim (Academic Affairs).

Under the terms of the MoU, which became effective on the date of the signing, “the signatories herein mentioned as the President of the Islamic University College, Ghana and the Overlord of Mion, Dagbon, shall commit themselves individually and collectively to the success of the MoU.

“The Islamic University College, which presently owns exclusive rights over assets and facilities as well as related intellectual property and human resources for the delivery of tertiary education, shall put them at the disposal of the MoU.”

The IUCG’s affiliate Senior High Schools (male and female) countrywide that assist it carry out education delivery and all these are available to service the MoU.

The IUCG and its affiliate institutions across Ghana intend to sustain education delivery to the youth of Dagbon and all citizens of Northern Ghana, and especially those who wish to acquire education and express desire through any of the royal houses of Dagbon or directly on their own.

The deal is also intended to rectify the serious anomaly of inadequate educational facilities and assist in the creation of grounds for transformation of education in Dagbon and the Northern Region in general.

Traditional authorities in Ghana, especially Dagbon and other groups, as per the terms of the MoU are enjoined to assist in the promotion of the IUCG by enrolling their children and wards, male and female, for education and future empowerment.

Traditional areas which send students to the institution shall be awarded attractive bursaries and other benefits.

The MoU is voluntary put together for youth education and empowerment, without any legal binding on both or any of the institutions involved.