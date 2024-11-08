German Sparkassenstiftung Champions Financial Literacy

Resource persons and participants at the training

As part of its ongoing mission to foster financial literacy among the youth, German Sparkassenstiftung Western Africa (DSIK), in partnership with the University of Education-Winneba (UEW) Co-operative Credit Union (UEWCCU), organised free training on financial independence for Senior High Schools in Winneba to mark this year’s World Savings Day.

The training was in collaboration with the Winneba Workers Credit Union (WWCCU), Awutu-Effutu-Senya Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited (AES Credit Union), and the Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA),

This year’s World Savings Day, marked under the theme, “Secure Your Tomorrow with Savings,” emphasised the transformative power of savings in promoting financial independence and poverty reduction.

Held on UEW campus, the event brought together students from five high schools in the region including —Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS, Apam SHS, Uncle Rich SHS, A.M.E. Zion SHS, and Winneba SHS.

The event included talks, inspiring personal stories, and interactive sessions focused on encouraging students to adopt a lifelong habit of saving.

Country Representative of DSIK Western Africa, Peter Schussler, said the introduction of savings clubs among senior high schools in Ghana can play a critical role in cultivating a savings culture among students.

Mr. Schussler further noted that students at the event will receive seed funds deposited into credit union accounts. These funds, he stressed, are designed as a starting point to empower students to save while encouraging thoughtful financial decision-making as they return to school.

Earlier, Representative from the German Embassy, Alexander Schramm, underscored the importance of saving from an early age.

Mr. Schramm further advised students on the importance of having a financial plan, noting that a consistent approach makes saving easier.

For his part, Chair of CUA and Vice-Chair of ACCOSCA, Dr. B.B. Bingab, addressed the financial challenges facing young people, pointing to economic instability and trust as significant barriers to a savings culture.

The event also featured real-life testimonials, with speakers sharing stories of personal financial achievements through disciplined saving.

These testimonies served as a powerful reminder that with perseverance and financial responsibility, even modest savings can lead to significant accomplishments.

By Samuel Boadi