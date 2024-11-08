PWDs Launch Entrepreneurs, Business Association

Resource persons and participants at the training

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have launched the Ghana PWDs Entrepreneurs and Business Association (EBA) in Accra.

The newly launched national association is aimed at empowering PWDs by helping them attain skills in entrepreneurship, marketing, business orientation, capacity building.

The Association also aims to help PWDs entrepreneurs to access grants and equipment from stakeholders like the government and other private agencies.

Speaking at the launch, president for PWDs EBA, Richard Offei, explained that the mission of the association is to empower PWDs to become successful entrepreneurs, create employment opportunities for PWDs and also showcase innovative business ventures of persons with disability.

He explained that the association will help its members to attain skills in various economic fields to help empower the members’ financially in order to carter for their basic needs and reduce the dependency rate of PWDs on the government and in the society.

However, Mr. Offei expressed his grievance at the discrimination that PWDs face in society as it is the perception that they are expected to be beggars on the street.

Again, he expressed disappointment as invited government dignitaries did not show up at the launch.

By Florence Asamoah Adom