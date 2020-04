Christoph Retzlaff



Germany has made available €13 million to Ghanaian Government towards the fight against coronavirus.

German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, made this known in a tweet on Thursday, April 23.

He tweeted that the German government is also providing Personal Protective Equipment for Ghana Police.

Out of the amount, he says €10 million is going for local Covid-19 response measures by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

By Melvin Tarlue