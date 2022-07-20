GES Circuit Supervisor Dies in Motor Accident

The motorbike used by Andrews Ampem Darko

A CIRCUIT Supervisor with Abuakwa North Municipal Education Directorate has lost his life in a gory motor accident.

The motor bike of Andrews Ampem Darko, crashed with another motor bike leading to his death Monday, July 18, 2022 morning while he was on his way to work.

The second motor bike, occupied by two other victims, sustained various degrees of injuries in the process.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the motor of the GES supervisor was hit by a speeding motorbike that had two pillion riders.

The accident occurred around the crossing area of the Kukurantumi Junction which leads to his office at OPASS Basic School.

All the victims were subsequently rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital for medical care by witnesses but on reaching the health facility, Andrews Ampem Darko, was confirmed dead on arrival by medical officers.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue of the hospital while the two others whose conditions is said to be critical, are receiving treatment at the health facility.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey