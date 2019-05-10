GES Condemns Headmaster Killing

One of the suspect

THE GHANA Education Service (GES) has condemned the alleged murder of the Headmaster of Salvation Army Basic School at Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.

George Somuah Bosempem was reportedly murdered recently by a gang of ‘wee smokers.’

The suspects are Mireku Emmanuel 17, Philip Okodie,17, Paul Boadu,18 and Richard Amaning, 18, alias Konko.

The deceased was also the Religious and Moral Education Teacher as well as Ghanaian language teacher for the school.

He is believed to have been beaten mercilessly on Saturday May 4, by the suspects who were smoking in his backyard.

That was after he reportedly warned the suspects to desist from engaging in antisocial activities.

The suspects have been remanded into police custody.

GES in a statement signed by its Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has expressed its sympathy to the widow and three children as well as the entire family of the late Headmaster.

BY Melvin Tarlue