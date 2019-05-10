We’ll Thank Akufo-Addo With Our Votes In 2020 – Dambai Chief

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (R) with the

Omanhene of Dambai, Nana Kwaku Beyenor

The chiefs and people of Dambai traditional area have expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for the creation of the Oti Region.

A highly elated Nana Kwaku Beyenor, Omanhene of Dambai and the Nifahene of the Chonke Traditional Area in the Krachi East District expressed this feeling of his subjects when the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia called on him at his palace as part of his (Dr. Bawumia’s) Ramadan tour to the Oti Region on Friday, 10th May, 2019.

“We were in slavery until President Akufo-Addo came. We will thank the NPP and President Akufo-Addo with our thumb in 2020. If we don’t do that it will mean we are ungrateful “, Nana Kwaku Beyenor stated.

The chief called for good health and God’s protection for the President and the entire government.

On his part, Vice President Bawumia thanked the chiefs for making time to welcome him to Dambai for his Ramadan visit.

Dr. Bawumia also expressed his joy over the creation of the Oti Region and Dambai as the regional capital.

“Last time I came here I came to Dambai district. Today, I am here in Dambai and it is a regional capital. We can only thank God”, Dr. Bawumia indicated.

The Vice President pledged the commitment of the president Akufo-Addo led government to bring development to the people of Oti Region and Dambai.

Citing government programs such as the free SHS, the provision of financial support to disabled women, reduction in import duties, provision of financial support to over 1350 start-ups, supply of seeds, fertilizers and extension services to farmers, among others, Dr. Bawumia was optimistic that President Akufo-Addo is on the path of enhancing inclusive growth and no one will be left behind the development drive of the country.

He called for the support of the people of Dambai and assured them of the President’s visit in the coming days.

Dr. Bawumia is in the Oti Region with the Regional Minister and some government officials to join his Muslim brothers and sisters to observe prayers for the nation during this Holy month of Ramadan.