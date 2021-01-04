GES, GHS Collaborate To Prevent Spread of Covid19 In Schools

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have pledged to collaborate further to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in schools across the country.

Schools nationwide are expected to reopen on January 15, 2021 as announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday night, January 3, 2021.

Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, told the media on Monday, January 4, this year, that Government will continue the disinfection of schools to ensure that all schools are safe.

To continue to make schools safe, he said GHS will continue to provide masks and Veronica buckets.

According to him, GES and GHS will encourage and get children to observe the Covid19 Protocols in a way that is akin to them.

He said efforts will be made to get students take responsibility of their own safety and that of their family and friends.

He added that the partnership between GHS and GES will help increase understanding of Covid19 and knowledge of how they can stay safe, using messages which are simple, visual and entertaining.

By Melvin Tarlue