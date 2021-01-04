Akufo-Addo To Deliver Final SONA Tomorrow

President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, deliver his final State of the Nation Address (SONA).

His address tomorrow will begin at 10:00am in Parliament, Accra.

He is expected to tell Ghanaians what about the economy he took over from January 7, 2020, till date and what he has done to improve the country’s fortunes.

Mr. Akufo-Addo won his second term bid on December 9, 2020 and is expected to be sworn-in for the final term on January 7, 2021.

During his Address tomorrow, he is expected to tell the nation where he is taking the nation for the next four years.

By Melvin Tarlue