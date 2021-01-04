KIDI shortlisted in BBC Top 10 Music Stars

Ghanaian award-winning singer Dennis Nana Dwamena known as Kidi has made himself and Ghana proud after he was shortlisted in BBC’s enviable list of top ten African music stars to look up for in 2021 alongside other heavyweight stars.

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) made a list of the musicians from the African continent who would make a huge mark in 2021.

The BBC is quoted as saying: “Kidi, part of a new generation of Ghanaian artists, had his breakthrough moment when his recording Sugar won album of the year at the 2020 Ghana music awards”.

KiDi also took to Facebook to share the BBC article with the caption: “Honored to be part of @BBC’s top 10 artistes to look out for in 2021.”

In 2020, KiDi’s song Say Cheese, from his Blue EP, gained the musician international prominence after American singer Teddy Riley collaborated with him on the remix and also collaborated with other West African artists, including Davido and Mr. Eazi.

Below are BBC Top ten African Music Stars to look up for in 2021

Elaine (South Africa)

Elaine captured fans with her authenticity and her 2019 song called you’re the One. This saw her become one of the most streamed artists in South Africa.

Fik Fameica (Uganda)

The rapper made his first appearance on the music scene in late 2017 with the single Kutama. The 24 years old collaborations with well-known artists from across Africa, including Patoranking, Vanessa Mdee, and Joeboy.

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Gaz Mawete came onto the scene in 2018 with Olingi Nini, an easy, warm, and melodic tune, and he rose to prominence in the world of Francophone music.

The Congolese dancer, who became known at home after taking part in talent contests, has collaborated with music royalty, including Fally Ipupa, who appeared on C’est Raté. Mawete also featured on Dadju’s album Poison ou Antidote.

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Kabza De Small has made quite an impression since he first started releasing music in 2016 and since has recorded tracks across the continent which received nominated in MTV Europe’s Best African Act category last year

KiDi (Ghana)

In 2020, KiDi’s song Say Cheese, from his Blue EP, gained the musician international prominence after American singer Teddy Riley collaborated with him on the remix.

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Omah Lay caught our attention following the release of his song Bad Influence.

With his enchanting voice and well-defined sound over a combination of Afrobeats, Afrofusion, and soul, the fast-rising artist has positioned himself as one to watch.

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Sha Sha was listed as one of the top 10 most streamed female artists on Spotify in South Africa in 2020 while her single Tender Love featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small was listed as one of the most streamed songs.

Last year she also won Best New International Act at the BET Awards

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

The Cape Verdean singer is currently making waves with her single O Nosso Amor jointly released with Calema as well as the remix of her single Bai with Lisandr have more than 15 million views on YouTube

Tems (Nigeria)

Commanding attention with the release of her 2019 single Try Me and release her EP ‘Broken Ears’. Tems is building a fan base that stretches beyond Nigeria and the continent.

Zuchu (Tanzania)

The singer performs in Swahili and English and is fond of experimenting with the Tanzanian genre Bongo Flava. Last year saw the singer released her debut EP I Am Zuchu and she also signed to Diamond Platnumz’ record label WCB Wasafi.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke