GES Interdicts KNUST SHS Headmistress Over Student’s Death

The Headmistress of KNUST Senior High School in Kumasi, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa, has been interdicted by the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Her interdiction is over the death of a final year business student of KNUST SHS, Richard Leonard Sam.

The student died hours after he complained of stomach ache on Monday, July 6.

Students of the school on Tuesday, accused the teachers of ignoring the call for help by the deceased after complaining of severe stomach ache.

Reports say the teachers asked his mates not to get close to him for fear of being infected with the COVID-19.

A statement issued by GES, dated July 8, 2020, signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, noted that the headmistress is to step aside for the Ashanti Regional Director of Education to take over the administration of the school while the management of the GES investigates the circumstances that led to the death of the final year student of the school on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The statement assured that more details would be provided.

