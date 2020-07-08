35 Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide

The Amasaman Police Command is investigating the circumstances that led to a 35-year-old mother of five taking her own life.

The late Gladys Laweh, according to sources was spotted by her ten-year-old son hanging in their apartment at Doblo Gonno in the Ga West municipality on July 7.

Her husband, named withheld by the police, who had then left for work was later called to the house and he officially made a complaint to the Amasaman police for investigations.

Her body has been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge, who briefed the media said the police received an official report on the issue from the husband of the deceased, around 10 am.

“According to the husband, he left Gladys and his five children in the house before leaving for work that fateful morning.”

“The man said while at work, he received a distress call from his neighbour that his wife had committed suicide in their bedroom.”

DSP Tenge revealed that the Amasaman police, with the help of the crime scene management team, visited Doblo Gonno, where the incident occurred to pick up the body to the police hospital morgue after conducting their preliminary investigations.

According to the neighbours, they initially thought Gladys had not died and rushed in to save her but they later realized she was already dead.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)