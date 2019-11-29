GES Probes Alleged Rape Case At Tamasco

The Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has constituted a disciplinary committee to investigate the alleged rape case involving a teacher of the Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco).

The Northern Regional Director of Education, Edward Azure who confirmed this to DGN Online, said the matter was reported to the regional level by the authorities of the school.

According to him, he directed the municipal director of education in the Sagnarigu municipality where the school is located to form a committee to investigate the matter.

He revealed that the committee is expected to invite the teacher to hear his side of the matter before taking any decision as GES rule states.

Mr. Azure said the regional directorate of GES is therefore waiting for the municipal to complete their investigations and submit its report before any decision can be taken.

He however, indicated that should the report find the teacher guilty and he disagrees, he can go to the national level for redress.

Razak Alhassan, aka Starboy, is on the run after allegedly raping a 16-year-old student of the school.

Razak Alhassan, a sports teacher, is said to have lured the girl into his friend’s apartment in Sagnarigu, where he is said to have forcibly had sex with her.

DGN Online, gathered that the suspect gave the girl GH¢20 after the act.

A medical report suggested that the girl’s hymen has been broken with traces of blood seen. The medical report further stated that the victim was menstruating when the suspect forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

Following her ordeal, the rape victim is now depressed and lethargic, the medical report added.

A source at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in Tamale has indicated that efforts to arrest the suspect have proved futile as he is at large.

Interference

The uncle of the victim told DGN Online, that opinion leaders, chiefs and friends of the suspect had started putting pressure on the family to withdraw the case from the police for settlement at home.

The victim’s uncle has insisted that he will not budge and will rather the suspect faced the full rigours of the law.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale