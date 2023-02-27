GES Probes Unapproved Prospectus In SHSs

Dr. Eric Nkansah – GES Boss

The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has initiated investigations into allegations that some heads of second-cycle institutions are issuing unapproved prospectuses.

According to the GES, it attention has also been drawn to selling of some of the items on the prospectus to fresh students and some heads who are selling free items that are supplied by the government to the student.

The GES said it takes strong exception to this development as the practice is prohibited and must cease with immediate effect since any headmaster caught will be severely punished.

“Investigations will soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things are done in our schools. Heads of Second Cycle Schools are, therefore, cautioned to stick to the approved harmonised prospectus for students.

“Any Head of School caught demanding any item(s) aside the approved ones will be severely sanctioned,” the GES said in a statement on Monday February 27.

Attached is copy of the statement below

By Vincent Kubi